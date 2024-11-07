North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2024 --OSHA Pros, LLC is the first choice for NYC SST Training for workers laboring in the NYC construction industry. Different from the training for supervisors, NYC SST Training for workers specifically focuses on providing new entrants with the essential knowledge and skills to safely perform their specific job duties within the construction environment.



Introduced under Local Law 196 in 2017, the NYC SST Training for workers includes education on a range of topics such as:



- General safety principles

- Fall protection

- Scaffolding

- Excavations

- Electrical safety

- Confined space entry

- Hazardous materials

- And More



NYC SST Training for workers applies to a wide range of roles, from general laborers to site supervisors. Essentially, if a worker is involved in building, demolishing, or altering a structure, they need an SST card to demonstrate their completion of the required training. The training for these professionals consists of:



- OSHA 10 Card - A mandatory 10-hour outreach training that is a prerequisite for entering any site with a Site Safety Plan.

- Additional 30 Hours - These must be completed within the first six months of employment, resulting in a total of 40 hours of training.



While NYC SST Training for workers is ideal for entrants, supervisors are also required to undergo training, but this training is more comprehensive. The NYC SST Training for supervisors includes additional instructions and a total of 62 hours of training.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC is proud to offer NYC SST Training for workers that is not only comprehensive but affordable. With the goal of ensuring that New York City workers are fully equipped to handle the challenges of their job sites, this training, available through OSHA.net, is designed to meet all regulatory requirements while providing practical knowledge that enhances on-the-job safety. Visit www.osha.net to enroll in NYC SST Training for workers or supervisors today!