North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2026 --OSHA Pros, LLC provides NYC SST Training for New Entrants, ensuring that construction workers entering the industry receive the essential safety education required by Local Law 196.



The training prepares new workers to meet legal requirements and confidently navigate the demanding environment of NYC construction sites.



What Is NYC SST Training for New Entrants



For individuals entering the NYC construction industry after December 1, 2019, completing designated NYC SST Training for New Entrants is not just recommended, it is a legal obligation. This training ensures that new entrants are prepared to face the unique challenges of construction sites in New York City before they step onto that job site.



Required Training



Under Local Law 196, new entrants must complete a total of 40 hours of NYC SST Training for New Entrants. This process begins with a mandatory 10-hour OSHA introductory course that lays the foundation for job site safety.



Following this, workers have up to six months from their start date to complete an additional 30 hours of Department of Buildings (DOB) approved training. Only after fulfilling these requirements can a worker obtain the NYC SST Worker card, a necessary credential for employment on construction sites in New York City.



Core Training Topics



The NYC SST Training for New Entrants covers an essential curriculum tailored for the city's demanding construction environment. The subjects taught include:



- Understanding OSHA regulations and compliance standards



- Techniques and best practices for fall prevention



- Safe and effective scaffold use



- Site safety management and protocols



- Awareness of drug and alcohol policies on the job



- And more



This training equips workers with practical knowledge and the confidence needed to maintain safety and compliance on job sites.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC offers NYC SST Training for New Entrants. This essential training provides new construction workers with foundational knowledge and skills needed to work safely and confidently on NYC job sites.