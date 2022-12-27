North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2022 --OSHA Pros, LLC offers new miner training part 46 online. By covering a wide range of topics outlined in Mine Safety and Health Administration (30 CFR Part 46), this course ensures that miners have the knowledge needed to stay protected on the job. But what is a part 46 mine? OSHA Pros, LLC answers this question and more:



Part 46 Mines

A part 46 mine refers to a surface mine, or nonmetal, non-coal, stone, sand, and gravel mine. According to MSHA, new miner training part 46 is necessary for supervisors, contractors, and new surface miners that are laboring in part 46 surface mines.



Materials

There are several different industries that rely on mining, and therefore require new miner training part 46. According to MSHA.gov, industries that handle the following materials require new miner training part 46: "shell dredging or employed at sand, gravel, surface stone, surface clay, colloidal phosphate, surface limestone, marble, granite, sandstone, slate, shale, traprock, kaolin, cement, feldspar, and lime mines".



Training

New miner training part 46 offers education on a wide range of topics related to part 46 mines, such as:



- Chemical Hazards

- Reporting Hazards

- Emergency Procedures

- Line of Authority Structure

- Mobile Mining Equipment

- First Aid/CPR

- Accident Prevention, and more!



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC proudly provides a wide range of workplace training, such as new miner training part 46, from the convenience of OSHA.net. With the goal of improving workplace safety and efficiency, OSHA Pros, LLC has carefully curated comprehensive educational courses based on the principles outlined by the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) Part 46 (30 CFR Part 46).



Each aspect of OSHA Pros, LLC's training course is designed to ensure safety when working in mines. From mine safety rules, physical hazards, first aid, and more, new miner training part 46 leaves no stone unturned. Visit www.osha.net to learn more about new miner training and enroll in this course!