North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2021 --OSHA Pros LLC is proud to provide stand up forklift operators with stand up forklift training in a convenient online platform. By keeping up with the latest safety requirements defined by OSHA, OSHA.NET ensures that trainees are receiving extensive education to keep themselves and their fellow workers safe. According to OSHA Pros LLC, here's a brief guide on stand up forklift training:



Covered Course Materials



While the safety risks of both stand up and sit down forklifts are similar, their operation are quite different, which is why OSHA.NET highlights the unique course materials covered in the stand up forklift training:



Types of forklifts

Forklift inspections

Required records

Forklift anatomy

Mitigating hazards

Maintenance, and more!



Trainees



Any worker that operates stand up forklift technology is required by OSHA to receive stand up forklift training and certification. OSHA Pros LLC also recommends that anyone working within a close vicinity to stand up forklift technology receive basic safety training.



Forklift Training Renewal



As a general rule, stand up forklift training should be performed every three years to keep operators updated on the latest safety standards. Operators may be required to receive training before three years if a forklift incident occurs.



About OSHA Pros LLC

OSHA.NET is an educational resource that's dedicated to providing extensive, affordable, and convenient online training that improve safety and efficiency of workplaces. Facilitating a wide selection of OSHA-compliant training and certifications, such as stand up forklift training, OSHA Pros LLC is passionate about providing realistic learning experiences from a commodious online platform. With a focus on offering practical examples, this stand up forklift training course from OSHA Pros LLC uses case studies and interactive education to improve educational experiences for trainees.



Including education on space requirements, stand up forklift maintenance, and safety systems/technologies, the stand up forklift training course puts trainees in the best possible position to operate electric rider machinery. Visit www.osha.net to register for the stand up forklift training course!