OSHA Pros, LLC proudly offers a wide range of workplace safety training courses, such as the EM 385 40-hour online course from the convenience of OSHA.net. While OSHA Pros, LLC specializes in providing OSHA training courses, the EM-385 is a health and safety manual that has been published and updated by the US Corps of Engineers (USACE).



Contrary to OSHA safety requirements, individuals working for the Department of Defense (DoD) and military must adhere to EM-365-1-1 safety requirements, which are similar to OSHA requirements, but upgraded to include military-grade safety.



What exactly is the EM 385 40 hour online training course, and what does it entail?



The EM 385 40 hour online training course is designed for contractors that wish to submit bids on military projects. By keeping trainees updated on the Safety and Health Requirements Manual published by the USACE, contractors can avoid violations that can lead to getting their projects canceled. Contractors can also avoid costly penalties due to non-compliance.



The EM 385 40 hour online training course includes:



Complex Employee Training - In order to ensure a safe working environment, EM 385 training includes complex and rigorous training that includes regular safety reviews to check if safety standards are being upheld.



Technical Provisions - To ensure the safety of professionals, strict technical provisions are placed on military contracts and outlined in EM 385 training.



Detailed Accident Prevention Plan - EM 385 40 hour online training includes education on specific, detailed safety plans to ensure workplace safety.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC proudly offers EM 385 40 hour online training from the convenience of OSHA.net. With the goal of promoting a safer and more efficient workplace, OSHA Pros, LLC ensures that all courses are crafted with optimal learning retention in mind, which is why OSHA.net offers study guides and other materials to enhance learning.