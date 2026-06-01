North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2026 --OSHA Pros, LLC offers convenient and comprehensive NYC SST training for workers in NYC, including Manhattan, Queens, and the surrounding boroughs. This essential training not only fulfills the requirements set by Local Law 196 but also equips construction professionals with the knowledge to recognize and avoid job site hazards.



Covering everything from OSHA outreach and fall prevention to scaffold safety and environmental awareness, this NYC SST training for workers ensures that construction professionals are prepared to handle the demands of busy job sites safely and efficiently by covering these topics:



OSHA Outreach and Construction Safety Fundamentals



Workers start with OSHA outreach training tailored for construction environments. This foundation covers essential safety regulations, hazard identification, and practical tips for maintaining a secure job site. It is designed to give workers the knowledge to recognize dangers before they become incidents.



Fall Prevention Techniques



Falls remain one of the leading causes of injuries on construction sites. The NYC SST training for workers dedicates focused hours to understanding fall hazards, proper use of personal protective equipment, and techniques to reduce the risk of accidents. This portion ensures workers know how to protect themselves and their colleagues when working at heights.



Scaffold Safety and Supported Structures



Handling scaffolds safely is a skill every construction worker must master. The training addresses scaffold setup, usage, and inspection, alongside refresher modules to reinforce safe practices. Workers gain practical insights into preventing accidents and maintaining stability during critical lifting and support operations.



Awareness on Substance Use and Environmental Hazards



The course also includes drug and alcohol awareness and environmental safety measures, including sun protection, ergonomics, and handling hazardous materials. This segment ensures workers can navigate physical and environmental risks confidently while staying alert and focused on the job.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC provides NYC SST training for workers in Queens, Manhattan and throughout NYC. Visit www.osha.net to learn more about this essential training or to enroll in NYC SST training for workers today!