Sit-Down Forklift Models

Just as they sound, the sit-down forklift is a sitting forklift that rules in comfort and productivity. The sit-down forklift is ideal for operators that are moving products from docks to storage without the need to step off of the forklift. Sit-down forklifts also have a lower profile so they can make sharper, quicker, and more calculated turns.



Stand Up Forklift Models

The stand-up forklift model is a powerful tool that is capable of carrying heavy loads of 2K-6K pounds, depending on the model. With a short head length, this forklift model offers optimal vision and easy navigation in tight and crowded spaces.



Picking the Right Forklift

When a business is searching for forklift technology, they need to consider a few questions:



- Will operators be leaving the vehicle often?

- What type of floor?

- What products need moving?

- How far will the forklift be traveling in a day?



