OSHA Pros offers H2S recertification through OSHA.net. While trainees may be confused about the details of this recertification course, OSHA Pros, LLC is here to clear up confusion by providing a brief guide of what to expect.



What is H2S Certification?

As an annual refresher training that is designed to keep trainees updated on safety precautions and procedures related to hydrogen sulfide, the H2S recertification is necessary for all individuals who have previously received H2S certification.



Covered Materials

There are a vast range of subjects covered in the H2S recertification training offered by OSHA.net, including:



- Dangers of hydrogen sulfide gas

- Refresher on characteristics of hydrogen sulfide.

- Hydrogen sulfide exposure limits.

- Wind direction importance and awareness.

- Review of actions to take in the event of an H2S incident, and more!



Details of Course



OSHA Pros, LLC prides themself on providing trainees with convenient educational experiences that enhance learning retention. When trainees sign up for H2S recertification they receive:



- 24/7 online training accessible from anywhere.

- Interactive training and education.

- Online examination (30 questions)

- 180 days to complete the course.

- Printable certification upon course completion.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC provides convenient online training and certification courses, including H2S recertification, through OSHA.net. Ideal for industry workers that have previously obtained their H2S certification, this course keeps trainees updated on all current changes and updated in hydrogen sulfide safety. H2S certification is also a refresher course that is meant to keep trainees sharp on workplace procedures relevant to hydrogen sulfide risks.



This course offered by OSHA Pros, LLC is only an average of 1.5 hours long, and can be taken over the span of 180 days at the trainee's own pace. Covering topics such as wind direction, characteristics of hydrogen sulfide, identification, and more, trainees will come out of the H2S recertification course with a complete knowledge of how to mitigate hydrogen sulfide risks. For more information, please visit www.osha.net.