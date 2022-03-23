North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2022 --OSHA Pros, LLC offers H2S training from the convenience of an online platform. As a self-paced course, trainees learn all about the dangers of hydrogen sulfide and how to keep safe in working environments where hydrogen sulfide may be encountered.



According to OSHA.net, here are some interesting facts about hydrogen sulfide and its many dangers:



- Hydrogen sulfide is a colorless gas that has often been described as having a sweet taste but foul smell. Some people have even compared the smell to rotten eggs.

- This poisonous gas is extremely flammable and can be ignited by simple static discharge, resulting in life-threatening explosions.

- Found in swamps, sulfur springs, and in volcanos, hydrogen sulfide is a naturally occurring compound found in nature.

- The lungs and GI tract are the main target of this poisonous gas. Once absorbed into the system, hydrogen sulfide can cause a range of negative health symptoms, including life-threatening cardiac effects.

- Blurred vision, blepharospasm, and corneal abrasions are all common symptoms of hydrogen sulfide exposure.

- Artificial respiration is the best resuscitation practice when an individual has been exposed to hydrogen sulfide. Mouth-to-mouth can be dangerous, and pass hydrogen sulfide gas from one person to the next.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC offers affordable and comprehensive H2S training through OSHA.net. Providing convenient online training programs that are easy to navigate, OSHA Pros, LLC understands that education is essential to promoting workplace safety. That is why they make H2S training engaging and practical for trainees. With realistic examples, trainees will learn the ins and outs of hydrogen sulfide training and how to mitigate risks to improve the overall safety of operations.



From learning about exposure limits and vulnerability, to recognition and response, trainees will come out of this course prepared to effectively handle workplace risks related to hydrogen sulfide. OSHA Pros, LLC also provides an immediate printable verification of certification. To sign up for this course visit www.osha.net.