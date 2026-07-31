North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2026 --OSHA Pros, LLC is a leading choice for NYC SST Supervisor Training in Manhattan, Queens, and throughout NYC. Offering convenient and affordable workplace education through OSHA.net, they provide comprehensive, DOB-approved training that ensures construction supervisors meet all regulatory requirements, maintain site safety, and stay fully compliant with Local Law 196.



According to OSHA Pros, LLC here is what construction leaders should know about NYC SST Supervisor Training:



What the Law Requires



Local Law 196 of 2017 changed the game for NYC construction professionals. Under this regulation, supervisors working on construction sites with a Site Safety Plan must complete 62 hours of Site Safety Training (SST) approved by the NYC Department of Buildings (DOB).



This requirement applies to anyone serving as a site safety manager, site safety coordinator, construction superintendent, concrete safety manager, or competent person designated by a superintendent. Without proof of this training, supervisors cannot legally oversee workers on most active job sites across the five boroughs.



How the Training is Structured



The full 62-hour SST Supervisor Training package is comprehensive, combining both required OSHA and NYC-specific modules. It includes training on:



- OSHA 30-Hour Outreach Training for Construction

- 8-Hour Fall Prevention

- 8-Hour Site Safety Manager Refresher

- 4-Hour Supported Scaffold User and Refresher

- Two hours of SST elective modules (select from DOE-approved general or specialized safety topics)



Each course includes identity verification, quizzes, and a final exam. To earn the NYC SST Supervisor Card, trainees must complete all 62 hours and score at least 75% on assessments.



Who Needs to Take It and When



Supervisors must complete NYC SST Supervisor Training before managing any active NYC job site covered under DOB regulations. For those who already have an OSHA 30 card, upgrade options like the 32-hour or 22-hour packages are available to meet the total 62-hour requirement. Supervisors must also renew their SST card every five years through a 16-hour refresher course.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC is proud to provide NYC SST Supervisor Training for construction professionals in Manhattan, Queens, and all over NYC. With course materials designed and developed by Certified Safety Professionals (CSP) with over 20 years of experience, their programs provide an accessible, high-quality path toward earning or renewing the NYC SST Supervisor Card. Visit www.osha.net to enroll in NYC SST Supervisor Training today!