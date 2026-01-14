North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2026 --OSHA Pros, LLC ensures that NYC contractor supervisors comply with Local Law 196 by enrolling in NYC SST 62 Hour Supervisor training. A requirement for supervising construction or demolition work on job sites with a Site Safety Plan, this training equips leaders with the knowledge and credentials needed to promote safer, more efficient worksites.



According to OSHA Pros, LLC, here is what NYC contractors need to do right now to ensure compliance:



- Review Existing Credentials



Supervisors who already have a valid OSHA 30 card, issued within the last five years, have a head start toward meeting Local Law 196 training requirements. These completed hours may be applied toward the full 62 Hour NYC SST Supervisor training requirement, reducing the total number of hours needed.



- Complete the Remaining Training Requirements



Even with a valid OSHA 30 card, there are still 32 hours of additional DOB-approved safety coursework that must be completed. These extra hours cover advanced topics specific to supervisory responsibilities on NYC construction sites.



- Enroll in the Full NYC SST 62-Hour Supervisor Training Program



Supervisors who are beginning the certification process without prior OSHA training will need to complete the entire 62-hour package from start to finish. This comprehensive program includes essential courses such as:



- 8-Hour Fall Prevention

- 8-Hour Site Safety

- 4-Hour Supported Scaffold User & Refresher

- 2-Hour Drug & Alcohol Awareness

- 2-Hour Toolbox Talks

- 2-Hour Pre-Task Safety Meetings

- 2-Hour Site Safety Plan

- 1 Hour Elective



- Monitor Certification Validity Closely



Once the NYC SST Supervisor card is earned, it is not a one-and-done achievement. It must be renewed every five years to remain valid. Staying aware of expiration dates helps avoid lapses in eligibility and ensures that supervisors remain up to date with evolving safety standards and regulations.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC offers NYC SST 62 Hour Supervisor training to keep professionals updated on the latest safety protocols, regulatory standards, and leadership practices required under Local Law 196. Available through OSHA.net, this program is designed for busy professionals ready to take their safety responsibilities seriously while remaining fully compliant with NYC Department of Buildings regulations. Visit www.osha.net to learn more!