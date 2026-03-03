North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2026 --OSHA Pros, LLC offers comprehensive NYC SST 8 Hour Refresher training available through OSHA.net. This essential training helps supervisors stay up to date with safety laws, gain confidence in their leadership, and continue protecting their crews from common hazards.



According to OSHA Pros, LLC, here is why supervisors choose them for NYC SST 8 Hour Refresher training:



- Cost-Effective Training - Priced affordably, OSHA Pros' refresher course offers a balanced blend of affordability and instruction. It allows supervisors and workers to meet compliance requirements without financial strain, making essential safety education accessible to more professionals.



- Flexible Access - Recognizing the demands of modern schedules, their NYC SST 8 Hour Refresher course is available online through OSHA.net. This setup enables learners to complete the training from any convenient location, whether at home, on-site, or in the office.



- Compliant Curriculum - The course curriculum for NYC SST 8 Hour Refresher training includes a focused 4-hour fall prevention segment and a 4-hour supported scaffold user module, both crafted to meet the standards set forth by Local Law 196 and the NYC Department of Buildings. This ensures participants earn credits that fulfill all legal training mandates.



- Relevant Instruction - Beyond theoretical knowledge, this refresher is designed to address real-world safety issues commonly encountered on NYC construction sites. The training equips participants with actionable skills and insights that extend beyond certification, fostering safer workplaces through practical application.



Upon completion of training, participants receive a verified certificate of completion and their official SST card, demonstrating compliance with NYC Department of Buildings regulations.



