North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2021 --OSHA.NET keeps up with a diverse audience by offering courses that fulfill OSAH 10-Hour Training and OSHA 10 horas en Español. The general industry course and construction courses are both designed to help workers identify, report, and mitigate workplace hazards.



Unlike the 30-hour course materials, which are required for supervisors, these short 10-hour courses are designed for general workers that labor in high-risk environments such as factories, hospitals, construction sites, etc.



Each course is specifically designed to meet OSHA requirements and is valid in all 50 states, coming with a wallet-card proof of certification. These unique courses in Spanish and English cover a vast range of topics including:



General Industry OSHA 10 Horas en Español (OSHA 10-Hour Training)



Ideal for general industry workers. This course covers a range of topics, including:



- Introduction to OSHA

- Walking & Working Surfaces

- Exit Routes, Emergency Action Plans, Fire Prevention Plans, & Fire Protection

- Electrical

- Personal Protective Equipment

- Hazard Communication

- Machine Guarding Safety

- Ergonomics

- Record Keeping & Reporting

- Hazwoper



Construction OSHA 10 Horas en Español (OSHA 10 Hour Training)



Ideal for construction workers. This course covers a range of topics, including:



- Introduction to OSHA

- OSHA Focus Four Hazards

- Personal Protective Equipment

- Health Hazards in Construction

- Cranes, Derricks, Hoists, Elevators, and Conveyors

- Stairways and Ladders

- Lead Exposure

- Asbestos Exposure



About OSHA.NET

OSHA.NET offers a selection of courses in English and Spanish including, general industry and construction OSHA 10 horas en Español. Providing clients with convenient self-paced courses, OSHA Pros keeps up with a diverse audience to bring education and safety to new and current employees. Upon completion of OSHA 10 horas en Español, workers will receive a printable temporary certification, and a wallet-card approximately two weeks later.



From job safety to construction safety, OSHA.NET is dedicated to providing convenient education on an interactive and advanced online platform. Visit www.osha.net for more details about OSHA 10 horas en Español.