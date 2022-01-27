North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2022 --OSHA Pros, LLC provides OSHA 40 hour HAZWOPER training from the convenience of an online platform. While this course is designed to provide education on topics related to Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response (HAZWOPER), there are often questions about what trainees can expect from the course.



OSHA.NET provides a brief guide on the subject so trainees have a better idea of the purpose, curriculum, and operations ahead of them.



Purpose

The OSHA 40 hour HAZWOPER training course is designed to provide education for general site workers, supervisors, and on-site managers who deal with, or may come in contact with, hazardous waste. By reviewing standards outlined in OSHA CFR 1910.120(e)(3)(i), trainees gain education on the proper handling, storage, and disposal of hazardous waste and materials, which leads to safer and more functional operations.



Curriculum



This OSHA training course is a 40 hour educational program that covers a wide range of topics, including:

- Hazard Communication

- Toxicology

- Personal Protective Equipment

- Respiratory Protection

- Confined Spaces

- Hazard Recognition & Avoidance

- H2S (Hydrogen Sulfide)

- Spill Containment

- Incident Command

- Site Characterization

- Decontamination, and more!



Operations

Once the online training is complete, trainees must undergo a three-day, on-the-job, worksite-specific training session. This training is provided by their employer.



