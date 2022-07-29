North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2022 --OSHA Pros, LLC is proud to offer affordable and convenient online training experiences, such as H2S training through OSHA.NET.



Hydrogen sulfide training is an industry standard for many different professionals. However, there still is some confusion about what hydrogen sulfide training is and who requires it.



OSHA Pros clears up the confusion about hydrogen sulfide training by offering this brief guide for reference:



Dangers of Hydrogen Sulfide

Hydrogen sulfide gas may cause a wide range of health effects, including tremors, convulsions, delirium, nausea, skin/eye irritation, and in some cases death.



Objective of H2S Training

The purpose of H2S training is to ensure that trainees gain the knowledge required to identify, avoid, and take emergency response action when H2S incidents arise.



Ideal Trainees

Hydrogen sulfide training is ideal for any worker that is at risk of coming in contact with hydrogen sulfide on the jobsite. Common industries that are at risk of H2S exposure include, but are not limited to: mining, paper, petroleum, and wastewater management.



H2S Recertification

H2S training should be followed up with annual H2S recertification training to ensure that trainees are kept up to date on the latest safety protocols, equipment, and procedures related to hydrogen sulfide exposure.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros is dedicated to providing the most convenient and practical workplace education coursework, such as H2S training certification and other OSHA compliant training. With the goal of promoting overall workplace safety and efficiency, this brief course offered through OSHA.NET equips trainees with the education needed to stay safe on the job. From understanding the dangers of hydrogen sulfide to mitigating H2S risks, and everything in between, H2S training is necessary for any worker that may be susceptible to hydrogen sulfide exposure.



In addition to providing H2S training online, OSHA Pros, LLC offers affordable H2S certification training to keep workers updated on H2S safety protocols and procedures.



Visit www.osha.net to enroll in H2S training today!