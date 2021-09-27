North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2021 --OSHA.NET offers a wide range of training and certifications including EM 385 training. Ideal for contractors that desire to work on government construction contracts, EM 386 training is essential to combat violations made during government construction projects which can result in hefty fines per day and up to a month to correct.



OSHA Pros understands the risks of the job and the importance of staying safe and compliant when working on government contracts, which is why they are proud to offer the EM 385 training course that covers a vast range of topics. Ideal for managers, site safety health officers, contracted employees, and more, EM 385 training courses are designed to address topics such as:



- Trips & falls on different surfaces.

- Education on flammable liquids and gasses.

- Chemical & electrical hazards.

- The differences between EM 385 and OSHA 29 CFR 1926



EM 385 Training Requirements



As more rigorous training than basic OSHA courses and certifications, contractors need special training depending on their level of responsibility, as follows:



- SSHOs need to complete 40-hour training (plus 8-hour refresher courses each year).

- Managers/supervisors need to complete 24-hour training.

- Workers/contractors need to complete 16-hour training.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA.NET is proud to provide convenient and interactive certifications and training such as the EM 385 training course in a simple and hassle-free online format. By keeping workers up-to-date on the latest advancements and policies in health and safety, OSHA Pros, helps workers and individuals comply with OSHA standards to promote a healthier and safer workforce.



In addition to providing a vast range of OSHA courses, OSHA Pros goes out of their way to provide alternative education pathways that break down complicated concepts and teach them in an easy-to-understand and comprehend format. For more details on EM 385 training, visit www.osha.net today!