North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2021 --OSHA Pros, LLC has a selection of courses, certifications, and training including annual HAZWOPER refresher training to keep professionals updated on the education and requirements listed in OSHA 29 CFR 1910.120. With extensive experience offering HAZWOPER training, OSHA.NET provides a brief educational guide to HAZWOPER refresher training that covers a range of topics including:



Who Needs HAZWOPER Training?



There are several professions that often require HAZWOPER refresher training, these professions include:

- Emergency Responders

- Clean-Up Operations

- Hazardous Waste Removal

- Subcontractors

- On-Site Supervisors, and more!



- Covered Course Materials



There is a wide selection of course materials covered in 8 hour HAZWOPER refresher training, including:



- Ionizing radiation

- Coccidioidomycosis

- COVID requirements

- Employer Health and Safety (EH&S)

- Jobsite decontamination, illumination, and sanitation

- Hazardous waste characteristics

- Adverse weather safety

- Medical Surveillance

- OSHA Standards

- Waste emergency plans

- Employee monitoring



HAZWOPER Refresher Training Benefits



This important HAZWOPER refresher training course is beneficial for workers that deal with both below or above average permissible exposure limits. The benefits of this course include education on how to minimize potential OSHA penalties, identification of HAZWOPER issues, and updated OSHA HAZWOPER standards.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros provides professionals with OSHA-compliant HAZWOPER refresher training in a convenient and flexible online platform. As an informative and affordable refresher training, the HAZWOPER refresher training course helps workers dealing with toxic waste and other toxic substances, stay safe and secure on the jobsite. Covering all materials required by OSHA 29 CFR 1910.120, this course keeps professionals up-to-date and sharp on a vast range of topics including toxicology, respiratory protection, hazard recognition, air monitoring, and more!



As a short, 8-hour, educational experience, the HAZWOPER refresher training is designed to promote workplace safety by equipping workers with the skills and knowledge needed to identify and mitigate specific risks. Visit www.osha.net to register for the HAZWOPER refresher training course!