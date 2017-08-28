OSHA Pros USA Announced the Availability of OSHA 10 Hour Construction in Nevada and Texas

North Richland Hill, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2017 --OSHA-Pros USA, a leading provider of online construction safety training, today announced the availability of its OSHA 10-hour Construction in Nevada and Texas. This course is the only authorized 10-Hour course that meets the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) online training course requirements which became effective April 1, 2012.



Earlier this year, OSHA-Pros USA was selected by OSHA as an authorized online provider for the OSHA Outreach Training Program. The company is the only provider authorized to deliver online 10-Hour and 30-Hour courses as part of the training program.



'The expert trainers work tirelessly to ensure that they meet the needs of the candidates and provide online training that meets OSHA requirements to educate, enable and encourage safety. They are very proud to be the only company to release the OSHA 10-hour construction course,' said one of the spokespeople for OSHA-Pros USA. Those who are looking to pursue OSHA online courses need to be very astute while purchasing their OSHA 10-Hour and 30-Hour study materials to ensure the provider has been recently OSHA-authorized. Otherwise, they may not receive a valid OSHA Department of Labor card.



The course is provided by expert trainers who are all OSHA authorized trainers. They have knowledge and expertise in setting test and quiz sections with correct answers against incorrect entries, detailed descriptions, and contextual explanation of the correct answer. All OSHA courses can be pursued through this website which is typically dedicated for this purpose.



'At OSHA-Pros USA, the professionals look forward to continuing to be a leader in providing high-quality online safety training and releasing their other authorized courses in the coming months,' said the expert.



For more information on OSHA 30 training in Nevada and Texas and other safety training and courses, visit http://www.osha10hourtraining.com or call toll free 866-442-OSHA to speak with a professional today.



About OSHA-Pros USA

OSHA-Pros USA is one of the most reputable, experienced safety organizations in the world, backed by industry professionals with over 40 years in corporate safety.