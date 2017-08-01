OSHA-Pros USA Offers an Easy, Low Cost OSHA Training in Texas and New York

North Richland Hill, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2017 --The importance of safety rules and regulations in the workplace cannot be overlooked. There are risks involved in certain industries. Lack of knowledge and proper training can result in serious accidents which may even take lives. The United States Occupational Safety and Health Administrations or OSHA for short was designed to help implement workplace safety and health standards to save personnel from being injured in the workplace. OSHA-Pros USA, a reputable online and on-site training center provides its clients an easy, low-cost way to obtain their Department of Labor OSHA Wallet Card by conducting online 10 & 20-hour training classes. Those who are required to have OSHA training in Texas and New York as a supervisor or foreman can take the OSHA 30 Hour Training Courses.



All online OSHA 10 hour and OSHA 30 hour online training courses are completely interactive and OSHA-Approved. They also include lessons and exams. The courses are strategically tailored to satisfy all requirements for CFR 1926 and CFR 1910. Along with the courses, a free study guide is available which can be downloaded to accompany the course. In addition to this, on-site training is available too.



With four decades of experience in the industry, OSHA Pros makes their training available in all 50 states. This provides the candidates with exposure to the most accurate and up-to-date safety standards. Upon successful completion of the training course, one will immediately receive an OSHA Certificate of Course Completion. The most coveted Department of Labor OSHA Wallet Card will be sent to the candidates within a few weeks.



OSHA Professionals are also available for on-site group training. They provide the same OSHA classes in Philadelphia and Nevada. For those looking for an easy way to obtain OSHA training courses at the nearest location, OSHA-Pros USA is all here.



For more information on OSHA training for both 10 and 30 hours, visit http://www.osha10hourtraining.com.



About OSHA-Pros USA

OSHA-Pros USA is one of the most reputable, experienced safety organizations in the world, backed by industry professionals with over 40 years in corporate safety.