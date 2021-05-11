North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2021 --Occupational health and safety careers need OSHA.NET's OSHA training online, to ensure the workplace environment is safe and that the actions of the workers are always thought out, preventing accidents and injury from occurring.



OSHA training online can be completed on the job, or at home, for the convenience of the worker. By taking the training online, the individual can learn the information needed, at a pace that fits any schedule. The OSHA training online can cover general industry or the construction industry.



There are many OSHA training courses that can be taken online. Whether you need the OSHA 10-Hour online training, the OSHA 30-Hour Online Training, or the OSHA HAZWOPER courses, they are all available for training online. If other online safety training courses are needed, they are all available as well. Courses from mold inspector certification, confined space entry training and personal protective equipment to stand up forklift training is available. Fulfilling OSHA training online is available to all employees, and will keep the worker taking the course online safe, as well as on the job coworkers. Prices range from $4.99 to $600.00, depending on the course taken. Most certifications last for one year and a refresher course is required to extend the certification.



These OSHA training online courses are easily attainable, as they can be taken in any location as long as there is a computer present and the time necessary to take the course. Once a course is taken, a pass or fail grade is revealed right away. If passed, you will receive a wallet card or certification, depending on what type of training was taken.



The OSHA training online courses are ideal for workers who with unusual schedules. Each of these online training courses allow for the individuals to pace themselves, completing the course in one night or over time. Each course has instructors that are available by phone, chat or email, if any questions arise. All 50 states recognize OSHA and most states require that OSHA courses be completed. For more information on OSHA training online, visit www.OSHA.net or call 1-866-265-5813.



About OSHA.NET

Workplace health, safety training, and education is the focus of OSHA.NET. Helping owners, executives, managers, employees, line managers, and human resource directors be proactive in creating a safe and healthy workplace is the goal. OSHA.NET provides the information necessary to keep the American workforce safe.