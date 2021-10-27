North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2021 --OSHA Pros, LLC (OSHA.NET) offers NFPA 70E certification on a convenient, self-paced, and affordable online platform. Complying with electrical safety standards set by OSHA and the NFPA, National Fire Protection Association, this educational and necessary course defines and educates electrical safety as defined in §1910 Subpart S, §1926 Subpart K.



With the goal of providing practical safety guidelines and learning experience, OSHA Pros answers their clients' most frequently asked questions about the NFPA 70E certification course, which include:



- Who needs to take the NFPA 70E certification?



The NFPA 70E certification course is ideal for general, commercial, and residential electricians. It can also be beneficial for maintenance workers and other industries that deal with electrical hazards on the job.



- What are the benefits of taking the NFPA 70E course online?



In addition to convenience, the benefits of taking the NFPA 70E certification course online include:



- 180 days to complete course

- Narrations and examples

- Self-paced training

- Guaranteed certification



How many chapters are there in the NFPA 70E certification course?

Standards defined by the National Fire Protection Association are broken down into 3 chapters and 17 annexes.



What subjects are covered in the course?

There are several safety themes covered in the NFPA 70E certification course, which include:



- Identification of hazards

- Hazard reduction

- Electrical maintenance, and more!



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA.NET provides NFPA 70E certification training to electricians that helps to improve workplace safety and efficiency. With years of experience and comprehensive online training, they help clients comply with safety specifications including 29 CFR 1910 Subpart S and 1926 Subpart K. Covering a range of topics that pertain to electrical safety on the job, OSHA Pros, LLC provides in-depth educational experiences that use practical examples and applications to facilitate learning-- all from the convenience of an online platform.



This OSHA.NET course also helps electricians grow in their knowledge by staying up-to-date on the latest developments in electrical safety. With renewal every three years, electricians can continue their education with OSHA Pros' courses. Visit www.osha.net to register for the NFPA 70E certification today!