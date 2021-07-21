North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2021 --OSHA.NET has created the HAZWOPER (Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response) training program, focusing on employee safety for anyone working with or around hazardous materials. OSHA.NET recognizes the need for mandatory training and specific guidelines to promote the security and health of employees. By acquiring the certification that comes with the program, workers will have the training they need to safeguard themselves and those around them when in contact with hazardous materials.



If an employee works in an environment with toxic waste labeled as uncontrolled, they are required to receive this certification. Exposure to such substances is risky, so the training is essential for:



- laborers

- specialists

- incident responders

- waste disposal workers

- decontamination worker



The instruction modules are critical to ensure the proper procedures for handling toxic materials and consist of informational videos, quizzes, and a finishing exam that leads to certification. OSHA.net also offers the only training system that provides a hands-on learning opportunity via an online simulator. In addition, the worker will need to have one full day with a supervisor in the field before beginning work unless otherwise specified.



The program is made up of a 24-hour online course completed in modules. In addition, there is an annual 8-hour follow-up recertification course to ensure employee compliance with OSHA regulations. The training includes instruction procedures for decontamination, protective gear, proper respiration safety, and understanding toxicology. In addition, the course covers common dangerous materials such as pesticides and solvents. OSHA.NET also offers a more in-depth 40-hour course that includes bloodborne pathogen training in light of the various illnesses that can be contracted from contact.



The affordable 24-hour HAZWOPER training course reduces employee risk and company liability by providing informative instruction. The teachers are experienced and know the appropriate procedure to promote safety and health for the employee. The online training is straightforward and can be taken anywhere as a flexible choice for employees. OSHA.NET recommends that anyone working with hazardous materials take the course to improve their knowledge and safety practices in the workplace.



About OSHA.NET

OSHA.NET's objective is to ensure a safe and healthy workplace through the continued education of all workers. They support managers, owners, human resources, and employees to maintain and provide a safe and healthier workplace. Keeping the American workforce safe is the goal of offering online classes that keep employees up to date with advanced protocols for the security of everyone involved. For more information, please visit www.osha.net.