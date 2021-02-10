OSHA.NET Offers 40 Hour HAZWOPER Training

North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2021 --It's important for employees who work with hazardous materials to complete the 40 hour HAZWOPER safety training. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) works to protect those who encounter hazardous materials in their daily work day.



By providing HAZWOPER certification, employees and contractors will learn precautionary measures to protect themselves from various diseases and sicknesses. Workplace injuries can be reduced, when these safety classes are taken. The 40 hour HAZWOPER course is necessary for those who work around hazardous material which is above exposure limits.



OSHA is designed to relay information regarding safety, health and education in the workplace. They are dedicated to helping top level executives, owners, managers, human resource directors and employees be proactive, in making each workplace a healthy, safe workplace, while complying with OSHA regulations. These regulations are enforced to make sure the American workers are protected while on the job. OSHA provides safety training both on-site and on-line. If on-site is preferred, an OSHA authorized trainer visit a company to provide training for groups of 5 to 50 workers.



Some topics covered during the 40 hour HAZWOPER training include:



Site Characterization

Hazardous Chemicals

Radiation Hazards

Personal Protective Equipment

Decontamination Methods



This 40-hour course also teaches how to deal with emergencies involving hazardous waste. The information learned from this course can prevent workers from dangerous exposure.



This 40-hour training is valid for 12 months and needs to be recertified each year. Recertification will be conducted through an 8 hour HAZWOPER refresher course.



The 40-hour HAZWOPER program ensures the safety of workers who are employed at hazardous sites, by teaching safety and how to deal with mishaps on the job. OHSA has established guidelines for noticing, correcting and avoiding hazards in the workplace. These guidelines are the key to keeping workers safe. The training and certification received after completing the 40-hour HAZWOPER training will ensure worker safety, when dealing with hazardous waste, which also includes paint, solvents, asbestos and pesticides. For more information in the 40 hour HAZWOPER course, contact 1-866-265-5813 or visit https://www.osha.net/osha-hazwoper-training-refresher-training-hazwoper-certification/.



About OSHA.NET

OSHA.net is devoted to workplace health and safety training and education. Their mission is to help top executives and owners, safety managers, human resources directors, line managers, and employees in every industry act proactively to create a healthier, safer workplace and to comply with OSHA regulations designed to insure a healthier, safer American workforce.