North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2021 --Employees working with hazardous elements need to be safe. OSHA.NET offers much-needed HAZWOPER training certification, along with a yearly 8-hour refresher course. These online training courses were created by OSHA.NET to protect employees who work with hazardous materials. Following OSHA regulations ensures a worker's safety while on the job.



OSHA.NET offers HAZWOPER training to all employees working in hazardous conditions with potentially dangerous chemical substances. The different programs depend on the extent of hazardous material exposure. Jobs that benefit from the HAZWOPER training include equipment operators, hazardous materials technicians, supervisory personnel, and general laborers.



The initial 24-hour and 40-hour HAZWOPER training courses are available for anyone requiring advanced training on handling hazardous material. In addition to the HAZWOPER training, workers need a day of field training with their employers to meet the certification requirements. Each following year, workers are required to take a refresher course with the current safety practices and updated training.



The 8-hour annual HAZWOPER review course is affordable and convenient. It can be taken online and will meet the OSHA requirements to maintain a HAZWOPER certification. The training is designed to address the concerns of workers who deal with hazardous waste removal. The course is full of essential information for employees who are regularly exposed to hazardous substances in their places of work.



The 8-hour HAZWOPER course covers many aspects of safety for hazardous waste. It also covers changes to the EPA standards, updates, hazard communication, HAZWOPER site operations and site characterization, medical surveillance, toxicology, personal protective equipment, and decontamination. The course reviews how to handle chemical hazards and hazardous wastes.



The course also covers how to handle common hazardous materials, including paint, solvents, asbestos, and pesticides. It is important to understand the best practices when handling these materials and, just as importantly, how to dispose of them. Such knowledge is required to maintain the HAZWOPER certification.



The course is structured into 8 modules that take about as many hours to complete. Each module ends with a quiz to determine the trainee's comprehension. There is also a 20-question final exam that requires a 70% score to pass.



The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) encourages employers to require their employees to take these safety training courses. These courses reduce workplace injuries, emphasize employee health, fulfill regulatory requirements, and build an engaged workforce. Visit OSHA.NET for more information on the 8-hour HAZWOPER online training course.



About OSHA.NET

OSHA.NET is here to provide you with the knowledge and expertise for handling harmful materials in the workplace or on-site. Our goal is to provide every worker with the vast knowledge they need to maintain a healthy worksite environment. OSHA.NET's online courses offer the required initial training and continued follow-up courses to help workers maintain their training statuses. For more information about the 40-hour HAZWOPER regulation training courses, visit www.osha.net.