North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2021 --OSHA.NET launched its Confined Space Training program to promote the safety of employees working in confined spaces. The department recognizes the hazards that come with occupations that may require working in areas with limited entry and exit options, unreliable ventilation, and possible extreme temperature fluctuations. Using this knowledge, OSHA.NET ensures the workers have the training they need to keep themselves and others around them safe.



The careers that require certification are an essential part of the nation's infrastructure, and OSHA's Confined Space Training will benefit all of the positions listed.



Jobs in the construction industry are a vital service, and the training is invaluable on job sites that necessitate crawling under buildings or trenches. Transportation positions require knowledge of containment units that hold hazardous gases or liquids. Mining or manufacturing careers require working in small or enclosed spaces and pose risks due to ventilation or access issues. Jobs in and around silos, air ducts, and turbines also have confined space work environments.



Field or home inspectors and electricians may have basements, crawl spaces, or attics to navigate. There are positions in the labor market, such as construction clean-up or pipefitters, mill technicians, jackhammer operations, and customer service positions, all demanding an understanding of risk management. Even food or beverage production may require understanding risk with containment units.



With such a broad range of careers having risk exposure, specialized training and certification are the priority. OSHA.NET is moving forward to educate workers on properly fitting, wearing, and storing personal protective equipment (PPE), identifying and mitigating risks in the confined environment, and responding in case of an emergency. The easy-to-use online instruction format provides a flexible learning option for employees who have set schedules.



Workers' health and safety are OSHA.NET's priorities, and the organization encourages employers to promote the training system with contractors and employees to help reduce worksite accidents. OSHA.NET offers instructional courses online to prepare employees to earn a confined space certification.



About OHSA.NET

OSHA.NET works hard to ensure appropriate and effective measures and train employees to focus on workplace safety, education, and awareness. OSHA.NET fosters healthy working conditions and secure rights for employees and businesses. The department's mission is to ensure that employers, employees, owners, and human resource administrators can access the best training available to keep American workers safe. For more information, please visit www.osha.net.