North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2021 --People receiving promotions and employment letters in federal jobs, supervisory roles, and blue-collar positions are sometimes at a loss for what course to take to achieve compliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for the next step in their careers. The wide variety of OSHA training courses has traditionally been a maze for people who have been wary of investing 10 to 30 hours in a program with no connection to their field of expertise. OSHA training has taken weeks and required an investment of time and money.



Online compliance courses are now available. OSHA.NET simplifies OSHA compliance by letting people know which courses they should get and how many hours of training they need to meet government standards.



The agency now offers 10, 30, and 40-hour programs that cover OSHA's five training disciplines. Applicants no longer need to self-evaluate to determine which program they have to take to qualify for their future jobs.



OSHA Training Courses for Construction Safety



The Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires laborers to undergo government-sanctioned training programs to minimize the risk of accidents in construction sites all over America. OSHA.NET now offers programs covering a broad range of subjects for heavy equipment operators and construction workers in a niche industry.



For pipeline inspectors, electricians, and technicians, OSHA.NET can offer confined space training to eliminate their risk of becoming trapped in spots with restricted entrances and egresses, ventilation issues, and temperature fluctuations. OSHA.NET also offers Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response or HAZWOPER outreach training courses that keep laborers safe when handling and transporting hazardous materials.



Get an OSHA Outreach Trainer for Environmental Specialists



For professionals who want an environmental specialist specification, OSHA.NET offers an OSHA-authorized 24-hour online course for an EPA Certified Environmental Specialist certificate. The program will train them to comply with and enforce EPA legislation such as the Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act, and Oil Spill Control and Countermeasure regulations.



Environmental specialists under the EPA clean up oil spills and stormwater discharges and also maintain excellent water and air quality in various states. The Environmental Specialist Program under OSHA.NET will help professionals understand the background of EPA regulations, which is the first step in learning how to enforce them.



OSHA.NET Now offers OSHA General Industry Training Courses



OSHA requires workers in many blue-collar professions to finish training in an authorized institution before commencing their physically taxing jobs. Now, workers in warehouses, manufacturing industries, healthcare, and factories can benefit from going through a 30-hour OSHA general industry training course from OSHA.NET.



The course covers universal subjects with a free PDF study guide. OSHA requires general industry workers to know health and safety provisions, emergency plans, how to communicate in a hazardous situation, and how to operate their machinery safely.



About OSHA.NET

OSHA.NET has been training federal officers, business owners, line managers, and employees in the field of safety education for years. Contact them or sign up for OSHA training courses at www.osha.net. Safe practices scientifically reduce workplace injuries, and employees should not take them for granted.