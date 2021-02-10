OSHA.NET Offers HAZWOPER Training

North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2021 --Various HAZWOPER training courses were created by OSHA.NET as protection for employees who work in hazardous sites. The OSHA regulations put in place are to ensure the worker's health and safety, while on the job.



OHSA.net provides HAZWOPER training for all employees who work in hazardous conditions. Different programs are available, depending on the extent of daily exposure to hazardous materials.



- There is a 24 hour HAZWOPER training and a 40 hour HAZWOPER, which is for those workers who need advanced training dealing with hazardous materials.



- Once the 24 or 40 hour HAZWOPER courses are complete, there is an 8-hour annual review course which needs to be taken every 12 months, in order to maintain certification. This 8-hour review is designed for those workers who deal with the removal of hazardous waste. It is also important information for those who can exposed to health hazards or hazardous substances.



OSHA HAZWOPER guidelines cover many aspects of safety for hazardous waste. To receive the HAZWOPER certification training, one must complete the 24 or 40 Hour OSHA HAZWOPER course, which includes information on toxicology, respiratory protection, site control and decontamination. It also includes training on personal protective equipment, air monitoring and hazard recognition. The 40 hour HAZWOPER course also includes information on safety when dealing with bloodborne pathogens. Infected blood can cause illnesses when humans make contact. Other hazardous materials covered, which are considered common products, are paint, solvents, asbestos and pesticides. It's important to learn best practices when dealing with hazardous waste emergencies, and is required for certification.



The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) suggests employers to have employees and contractors to take the safety training courses. These varied courses reduce workplace injuries. OSHA.NET's HAZWOPER courses can be taken on-line, or an in-person option may be discussed where OSHA Authorized teachers may be available to conduct the classes in person. The instructors are well trained, and have years of experience. Whatever the environment, the teachers will adapt learning to accommodate the students. For more information on OSHA HAZWOPER training and certification classes, reach out to www.osha.net or call 1-866-265-5813.



About OSHA.NET

OSHA.net is devoted to workplace health and safety training and education. Their mission is to help top executives and owners, safety managers, human resources directors, line managers, and employees in every industry act proactively to create a healthier, safer workplace and to comply with OSHA regulations designed to insure a healthier, safer American workforce.