North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2021 --Workers at hazardous sites must go through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) HAZWOPER training. The 24 hour and 40 hour HAZWOPER trainings from OSHA.NET provide regulations, for clean-up and response workers, to ensure their health and safety.



Emergency workers and clean-up workers are prepared for the hazardous conditions they will face because they have taken the OSHA HAZWOPER trainings. Since these workers may be exposed to hazardous materials, when going to a toxic waste clean-up, it's mandatory that they have the proper OSHA HAZWOPER training. This training may include employer field training and policies, practices, and procedures which will reduce the risk of illness or injury, brought on by exposure at the worksite. In addition to the 24 and 40 hour HAZWOPER trainings, the 8 hour HAZWOPER refresher course is mandatory each year.



Workers in clean-up operations, emergency response operations, and storage disposal will need the 40 hour HAZWOPER training, also called site-worker training, along with those who deal with the treatment of hazardous substances and uncontrolled hazardous waste sites. The course delves into topics such as toxicology, including bloodborne pathogens, site control, personal protective equipment, decontamination, respiratory protection, hazard recognition, and air monitoring. It also requires the initial training and three days of supervised field experience, prior to being allowed to enter a site. These training courses also require each trainee to be able to "don, doff, touch, fell, and otherwise manipulate a particular piece of personal protective equipment that an employer of a specific site may require or provide to protect their employees to prevent injury or illness."



Each year workers must take the HAZWOPER refresher course. This is an 8-hour course which can be taken online and keeps workers up to date on the latest findings regarding health and safety. This course fulfills the annual training required to maintain certification, for those who have already passed the 24 hour or 40 hour HAZWOPER course. For more information on OSHA HAZWOPER, visit www.osha.net.



About OSHA.NET

OSHA.net is devoted to workplace health and safety training and education. Their mission is to help top executives and owners, safety managers, human resources directors, line managers, and employees in every industry act proactively to create a healthier, safer workplace and to comply with OSHA regulations designed to insure a healthier, safer American workforce.