Osome Now Is Xero Platinum Partner

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2020 --Osome is among the four companies that have platinum partner status with Xero.



The young Singapore company Osome, which provides services to owners of business in the field of accounting support, was awarded platinum partner status by Xero. This is the highest level available in Xero's partnership program, which offers a leading cloud-based accounting software platform.



This status is the evidence of the company's recognition by the global business community as a particular market area and it proves that Osome has earned the unconditional trust of customers and partners. Besides, the Platinum Partner status provides new unique opportunities for further development.



To date, only 3 other companies hold this title in an economic center such as Singapore. Xero awarded this title to Osome just three months after the company had been awarded gold partner status. This rapid change in status reflects the company's fast pace of development.



Osome provides assistance services to small and medium-sized businesses and companies. The main task is to help their customers with routine work and solve administrative tasks as quickly and efficiently as possible. Osome deals with accounting, incorporation, payroll, interaction with government agencies and tax assistance in Singapore, the UK and Hong Kong. An extensive list of services provided by Osome is implemented through an online platform on the desktop or in a mobile application. Intuitively designed and easy to use the platform has many useful features. For example, secure chat, through which the work with documents is built, has the function of well-organized storage of all receipts and invoices with transactions linked.



The use of advanced information technology and continuous improvement of process automation saves time for entrepreneurs and companies that work with Osome. The provider offers secure online chat, which allows you to send and easily store documents, create reports, share information and receive 24/7 support. While all routine operations are performed by robots, certified accountants focus on the individual needs of each customer.



Dr Konstantin Lange, Osome COO, says that accountancy is a vital part of Osome's activities, and all further work is built on it. It is very important for a company to provide the best possible service. And to have Xero confirm this is the case means a lot.



Now the young Singaporean company is expanding its influence around the world. Osome recently began working in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. More than 2,600 customers from around the world already work with Osome.



"Osome's rapid rise from Gold to Platinum status only goes to demonstrate the power of cloud accounting. Their team has successfully capitalised on the benefits of cloud adoption to expand globally, with footprints in Singapore, Hong Kong and the UK. Not only did this supercharge their growth, it also aided their clients in their digital transformation journeys by creating a more seamless and cost-effective workflow. It has been a great partnership with Osome and we hope to continue supporting them as they set the pace in the accounting industry," says Kevin Fitzgerald, Managing Director - Asia, Xero



Xero is a giant in providing accounting services. It is an online cloud platform that provides accounting services, subscriber consultations, financial services, administrative services and much more. Xero has 2 million subscribers worldwide and operates in more than 180 markets.