Ostroff Injury Law's New Headquarters Showcases Firm's Commitment to Justice

Norristown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2019 --Ostroff Injury Law is excited to announce that the firm's new headquarters are officially open in Blue Bell PA. This convenient location in the heart of Montgomery County is within minutes of Pennsylvania's busiest highways (I-76; I-476; Northeast Extension and Pa Turnpike) and the Montgomery County Courthouse. This larger office location accommodates the firm's growing legal team and client base.



Cutting-edge case management, trial and litigation technology are integrated into this space, keeping Ostroff Injury Law at the forefront of the personal injury legal field. An abundance of comfortable conference rooms and meeting space will enhance client and attorney meetings and depositions. An additional 2000+ square foot "presentation room" will allow this personal injury firm to present CLE/Educational Seminars to up to 100 lawyers and consumers, as well as conducting mock trials and focus groups for optimal trial preparation.



To firm partner Jon Ostroff, the new headquarters is the culmination of his dream for the firm. "After over a quarter century of building a law practice that I am so proud of, our phenomenal team looks forward to working in an environment that they enjoy and take pride in," he said. "Our attorneys are excited to share this space with the clients we fight for and the different attorneys and doctors we work with."



The new headquarters is located at the following address:

518 E. Township Line Road

Suite 100

Blue Bell, PA 19422



The firm's phone numbers and other office locations remain the same. When visiting the new Montgomery County office location, visitors can expect to be welcomed by the firm's driving mission, which is on display near the entrance: Justice! Justice! Justice! Our job. Our passion. Our promise.



"I personally enjoy just walking through the entire space, taking in its beauty, seeing how excited our team is and glancing at the abundance of 'achievement memorabilia' in the form of award plaques, tributes and client 'thank you' tokens that cover our walls throughout this great work environment." Ostroff said. "Our grit, hard work and client commitment has led to our reputation as one of Pennsylvania's premier personal injury law firms. Our brand new headquarters reflects this."



In addition to its office in Blue Bell, Ostroff Injury Law has an office location in Philadelphia. The firm can be reached at (484) 351-0350, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



About Ostroff Injury Law

Over more than two decades, Ostroff Injury Law has recovered tens of millions of dollars for injured victims. The firm has fought for clients against negligent parties in lawsuits involving passenger and commercial vehicle accidents, slip and fall incidents, medical malpractice, and more. Ostroff Injury law has recovered over $70 million for its clients just since 2012. In 2016, the firm received national recognition for its $17 million recovery for clients against Greyhound Bus Company after the company's negligence led to a massive crash in Pennsylvania.