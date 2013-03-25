Mortgage Stocks Showing Big Volume: (OTCQB: FMCC), (OTCQB: FMCKJ)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2013 --Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (OTCQB: FMCC) is trading in the range of $0.79 and $0.87 during its latest trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 7.395 million shares, significantly higher than its average daily trading volume of 5.081 million shares. Its upward movement accompanied by above average volume shows bullish trend, which is further confirmed by its MACD and EMA charts. The stock opened at $0.80 and is currently at the same level, up 1.66 percent from its previous close of $0.78.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage has its first resistance level is at $0.83. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as high as $0.85.



Find out where FMCC could be headed by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=FMCC



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (OTCQB: FMCKJ) stock is at $3.20, up 3.56 percent from its previous close of $3.09. The stock shows bullish trend as it made the upward movement with trading volume of 6.828 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 2.599 million shares. Its bullish trend is further confirmed by its MACD chart and the stock is also trading higher than its 20 days SMA of $3.17. The stock may go as high as $3.30 in its coming trading sessions.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage offers credit guarantee services for residential mortgages.



Find out more on FMCKJ here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=FMCKJ



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009