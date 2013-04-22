Stocks Sparking Investors Interest: (OTCQB: GOFF), (OTCQB: OCTX)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2013 --Goff Corp. (OTCQB: GOFF) is trading in the range of $0.19 and $0.25 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.24 and is at $0.193, down 19.25 percent from its previous close of $0.24. Goff recorded the volume of 8.909 million shares, in comparison to its average daily trading volume of 32.202 million shares. Goff commands market capitalization of $54.34 million. Its stock is up 50.08 percent in the past 52 weeks and it has traded in the range of $0.13 and $0.65 during the same time period.



Goff’s YTD gain stands at 49.23 percent.



Find out where GOFF could be headed by getting the free and complete trend analysis report here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=GOFF



Octagon 88 Resources Inc. (OTCQB: OCTX) stock is trading at $4.58, down 26.25 percent from its previous close of $6.21. The stock is down with the volume of 669,385, substantially higher than its usual volume of 141,415 shares. Octagon 88 Resources stock opened the session at $5.98 and touched its highest price point at $5.98. Its lowest price point for the session stood at $4.08. The stock has traded in the range of $2.50 and $10.33 in the past 52 weeks and it is up 52.33 percent during the same time period.



Octagon 88 Resources acquires and develops oil and gas assets.



Find out more on OCTX here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=OCTX



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure: Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009