Titan Pharmaceuticals and Lot78 Analysis Reports: (OTCQB: TTNP), (OTCQB: LOTE)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2013 --Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: TTNP) traded in the range of $0.32 and $0.49 during its latest trading session, creating its new 52 weeks low. The stock opened at $0.40 and is currently at $0.48, down 71.39 percent from its previous close of $1.66. Despite its downward movement, the stock is trading above its short term moving average price of $0.46 and its long term moving average price of $0.45. The stock has the beta of 9.62, implying very high volatility and the company commands market capitalization of $38.86 million.



Titan Pharmaceuticals stock tumbled after FDA rejection of its Probuphine drug.



Find out where TTNP could be headed by getting the complete and free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=TTNP



Lot78 Inc. (OTCQB: LOTE) traded in the range of $7.76 and $9.76 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $8.20 and is at $9.30, up 12.73 percent from its previous close of $8.25, with below average shares volume. Lot78 has traded 304,719 shares so far. The company commands market capitalization of $530.59 million. Its stock is currently trading above its 20 days moving average price of $9.23 and its 50 days moving average price of $9.03.



Lot78 stock grew 1228.57 percent in the past 52 weeks while it oscillated between $0.15 and $11.65 during the same time period.



Find out if LOTE could maintain its bullish momentum in the very short term by getting the free and complete trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=LOTE



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.

For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009