New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2013 --Xumanii (OTC:XUII) stock is trading at $0.13, down 33.84 percent from its previous close of $0.20. The trading volume of the stock stands at 9.997 million shares, compared to the average trading volume of 10.055 million shares. The stock opened at $0.18 and oscillated in the range of $0.1220 and $0.1890 during its last trading session. Xumanii stock is also trading below both its 50 days SMA and 200 days SMA of $0.25 and $0.14 respectively.



The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 million and a high beta of 1.45. Xumanii is involved in online live content streaming services and is based in Jamaica.



Find out if XUII could bounce back here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=XUII



Affymax, Inc. (OTC:AFFY) stock has recorded its market capitalization as $35.99 million along with a beta of 1.8. The current trading price of the stock is $0.96, up 12.93 percent from its previous close of $0.85 respectively. It opened the session at $0.85 and traded in the range of $0.8410 and $1.00 during its last trading session. Affymax recorded a low trading volume of 1.747 million shares, in contrast to the average trading volume of 8.470 million shares.



The stock also recorded its 52 week trading range as $0.78 and $27.74 and is trading below its 50 days SMA and 20 days SMA of $1.24 and $10.11. Affymax has a market capitalization of 35.99 million and is a biopharmaceutical company.



Find out if AFFY could maintain its momentum here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=AFFY



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009