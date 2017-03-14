Otenteko Launches New Luxury Backpack

Palo Alto, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2017 --Otenteko recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to finance the development and production of its new affordable Luxury backpack and leather goods. Made from the finest high-quality leather and premium hardware, this backpack exemplifies superior craftsmanship and attention to detail, from the selection of the materials to the finishing touches.



The Designer Backpack is a creative lifestyle statement, it's about eliminating unnecessary details and keeping it simple while amplifying quality, functionality and comfort. Intentionally is quite the opposite of a high-tech fully featured all in one backpack. It's made for those who are comfortable keeping things elegantly simple.



The backpack is sleek in design, featuring a minimalist look that is appropriate for both men and women. Despite the simple design, though, the backpack is undeniably functional, featuring several internal pockets to accommodate users' laptops, tablets and other devices.



The main pocket can hold a laptop up to 15 inches. This pocket is also suitable for transporting important documents and files. Two quick-access pockets on the sides provide easy access to essentials, like the user's wallet, phone, keys and more.



This bag also incorporates two handles on the side and on the top for easier carrying in different situations. The shoulder straps are padded for comfort throughout all-day wear, making this backpack perfect for carrying for everyday use within the city or while traveling.



The luxurious natural tan full-grain leather has been treated to be weather-resistant, helping it to withstand the elements. High-quality Excella YKK metal zippers for the Master edition and YKK Vislon Zippers for the Pro and Verve editions provide durability and strength. The base of the backpack is padded with foam for extra protection of the user's valuable belongings.



The Indiegogo campaign has a funding goal of $15,000. This goal is flexible, so Otenteko will receive all funding, even if the full goal is not reached. At the time of this release, the campaign has generated over $1,300 towards that goal. The money raised will go towards sourcing the leather materials needed to manufacture the bags. Funding will also contribute to completing the first round of production, ensuring that the brand is able to meet the demand for the bag.



Otenteko aims to begin shipping products in August 2017. Starting at contributions of $175, backers will receive the Verve version of the backpack, which is expected to retail for $250. The Pro version of the designer backpack for $275 which is expected to retail for $396 and the Master version for $389 which is expected to retail for $498.



About Otenteko

Founder Anas Alshanti who has been a UIUX designer for the past 16 years decided to follow his dream for creating meaningful lifestyle products started Otenteko in 2016 with the goal of creating high-quality products that help to improve customers' lives. Otenteko products are designed with passion using high-quality materials with the utmost attention to details. The guiding philosophy behind the brand is to create products that simplify customers' everyday lives through functionality that is also beautiful and exhibits expert craftsmanship.