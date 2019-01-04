Otis W. Brawley, Md, and Others to Speak on Conflicts of Interest in Healthcare on Public Panel Hosted by Nonprofits

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2019 --Oncologist Dr. Otis W. Brawley, researcher Robert M. Cook-Deegan, and breast cancer advocate Fran Visco will speak on January 10 at a panel discussion moderated by Robert Bazell: "Conflicts of Interest in Research and Treatment: What Breast Cancer Patients Should Know." The event is co-sponsored by SHARE Cancer Support, Young Survival Coalition and Judges and Lawyers Breast Cancer Alert. Free and open to the public, it will explore the growing concerns about how the financial interests of medical professionals and institutions may influence the treatment of patients.



"Trust is an important part of patients' relationship to the medical community," said Jackie Reinhard, SHARE's Executive Director. "We hope that this event will help breast cancer patients and advocates understand how that trust may be compromised by conflicts of interest, and how they can play a role in making positive changes."



The panel takes place in the wake of revelations about medical executives, researchers, and institutions benefitting from undisclosed ties to health and pharmaceutical companies. Panelists will speak to the practical and ethical implications of sponsored research, corporate partnerships, and failures to disclose, and will suggest opportunities for advocacy. They include:



Robert Bazell (moderator), adjunct professor in the Department of Molecular Cellular and Developmental Biology at Yale University. He was the chief science and health correspondent for NBC News for 38 years and is the author of the best-selling book HER-2: The Making of Herceptin, a Revolutionary Treatment for Breast Cancer (Random House, 1998);



Otis W. Brawley, MD, board-certified oncologist and professor at Johns Hopkins who is regarded internationally as one of the leading experts in cancer treatment and prevention. He served as Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice-President of the American Cancer Society for 11 years and is the author of How We Do Harm: A Doctor Breaks Ranks on Being Sick in America (St. Martin's Griffin, 2012). In 2018, Dr. Brawley resigned from the ACS over concerns of its fundraising ties to corporations with questionable medical credentials;



Robert M. Cook-Deegan, research professor in the School for the Future of Innovation in Society, and with the Consortium for Science, Policy and Outcomes at Arizona State University. He founded and directed Duke's Center for Genome Ethics, Law & Policy, and has written extensively about science and health policy, and cancer and ethics;



and Fran Visco, Esq, President of the National Breast Cancer Coalition, a grassroots advocacy coalition of more than 600 organizations and tens of thousands of individual members. A leader in many national breast cancer advocacy efforts, she is a member of the Governance Board for the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), the nation's independent watchdog on drug pricing.



"We feel these panelists will present a keen insight into the state of the medical community's conflicts of interest and be able to suggest paths forward for advocacy," says Ms. Reinhard.



"Conflicts of Interest in Research and Treatment: What Breast Cancer Patients Should Know" will be comprised of a panel discussion followed by a Q&A. It will take place on January 10, 6-7:30pm, in the Actors Equity Building at 165 W 46th St., 14th Floor, New York, NY 10036. It will be recorded and available post-event on the SHARE website, sharecancersupport.org. Register at: http://bit.ly/2rs9EQe



About SHARE

SHARE is a national nonprofit that supports, educates, and empowers women affected by breast or ovarian cancer, with a special focus on medically underserved communities. Its mission is to connect women wherever they are with the insight of others who have been there too, creating a nationwide community where no one has to face breast or ovarian cancer alone. SHARE's free services, provided in both English and Spanish, include national helplines, support groups, expert-led educational programs, community outreach, online communities, corporate education, advocacy opportunities, caregiver support, and survivor-patient navigation. Learn more at sharecancersupport.org or 844.ASK.SHARE



About Young Survival Coalition

Established in 1998, Young Survival Coalition (YSC) is the premier organization dedicated to young women with breast cancer. Founded by three young survivors, YSC began as a grassroots organization to advocate on behalf of all young women diagnosed with breast cancer to increase their length and quality of life. Based in New York City, with networks nationwide, YSC provides free resources, connections and educational materials so young women with breast cancer feel supported, empowered and hopeful. YSC seeks to educate and influence the medical, research and legislative communities to address breast cancer in young women, and to ensure that no young woman faces breast cancer alone. For more information, visit youngsurvival.org.



About Judges and Lawyers Breast Cancer Alert

Judges And Lawyers Breast Cancer Alert (JALBCA) began in the early '90s to educate the legal community about breast cancer. Today, the judges and lawyers of JALBCA continue that mission by educating members of their profession and harnessing their legal expertise and passion to promote medical, educational, social, and legal services. In supporting services like The Family Center and ScanVan, JALBCA facilitates breast cancer detection for those with little or no medical insurance and brings hope to families in marginalized communities. Fiercely committed to alleviating breast cancer, JALBCA continues to fund educational programs, and family-focused initiatives to improve the quality of life for those affected.