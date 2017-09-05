Ottawa-Based Start-Up Launches Phone and Movement That Challenges Large Tech Companies

Ottawa, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2017 --An Ottawa-based, small tech startup has gone live with its first product, the frank. phone, which will be available for pre-order September 5 on Indiegogo.com.



As its name insinuates, the phone balances honest prices and good quality with a little bit of an attitude. Personified through a character, "Frank" is fed up with large tech companies and their overpriced tech products and he doesn't censor himself.



"In North America, large and expensive brands dominate the consumer technology space," says Mo, the 17-year-old inventor of the frank. phone. "A smartphone is a powerful tool and not being able to afford one can be extremely restrictive. We're trying to change that."



The phone, with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 1.5 Ghz Octa Core processor, gets the job done and only costs $180 USD. Frank Technologies prides itself on keeping costs down by cutting their profit margins and, as they put it, not behaving like "money-hungry a-holes." The phone is available for pre-order through a Kickstarter campaign which will help fund the first wave of mass production.



The company specializes in designing simple and powerful tech products for the average person, as well as sticking it to the "Big Guys" through their marketing style. Their mission is to start a North American movement away from large tech companies and ensure high-quality consumer technology is accessible for everyone.



Those interested to learn more about the movement can contact Fahd Alhattab at 613-323-4188, email f.alhattab@frankisaphone.com, or visit the website at www.frankisaphone.com.



About Frank Technologies

For more information, visit www.frankisaphone.com.