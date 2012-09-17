Ottawa Dentist Recommends Dental Checkups Before School Is Back in Session

Ottawa, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2012 --With summer drawing to a close Ottawa cosmetic dentist Dr. Pamela Li would like to encourage parents to schedule their children's dental checkup before heading back to school.



As we all know, once school is back in session, daily schedules become more complex, which makes setting and keeping dental appointments difficult.



"While health care appointments are an important part of getting children ready for school, dental checkups are just as vital," the Ottawa dentist said.



Regular cleanings and checkups are essential to maintaining healthy gums and teeth and will ensure that any potential problems be identified before they become painful and expensive. Brushing and flossing regularly at home will help keep plaque at bay, but sometimes at-home care isn't enough to remove tartar.



Nearly two-thirds of Canadian children under the age of 12 have had a cavity and of those, more than 60 percent have had two or more, according to a 2012 clinical study conducted by Listerine. An aching tooth or chronic dental problem can lead to difficulty in eating, speaking and concentrating in school.



Routine dental checkups that include preventive care such as cleanings, sealants and fluoride treatments provide children with a healthy smile.



"When children attend regular dental appointments, problems can be identified earlier, which means more conservative treatments will be available," the porcelain veneers professional said.



Typically once a year the child will have X-rays taken of their teeth to give their dentist a better view of how their teeth are settling and uncover any hidden decay. Sometimes these X-rays can show that an orthodontic consultation is needed because they are developing malocclusions. While immediate treatment may not be necessary, the Canadian Dental Association recommends that all children have an orthodontic evaluation by age 7.



"Early treatment is the best way to prevent future problems," said the sedation dentistry professional. "When found at a young age, facial growth or bad oral habits can be improved and corrected."



All of the measures given at the child's appointment are preventive in nature to help give their teeth the extra boost they need to stay healthy.



Learn More

To learn more about family dentistry in Ottawa, visit http://www.drpamelali.com or call (613) 232-0550.



About Dr. Pamela Li

Ottawa, ON dentist Dr. Pamela Li provides an array of dental services that meet dental needs all in one convenient location. Dr. Li also treats patients for headaches and TMJ problems.



