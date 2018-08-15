Ouge Electronics Revolutionizes Full Transformer Productivity

Zhongshan, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2018 --Xuyi Ouge Electronic Co., Ltd has recently added an EE10 small inductor to its production line. With such an implementation, this leading international transformer manufacturer can finally provide this industry with a complete set of electronics, including transformer solutions, bobbins, ferrite cores, and inductors. As its sales Manager Yan said, "Ouge aims at providing overseas electronic manufacturers with high-quality transformers at a reasonable price. We have over 15 years of experience in transformer development and manufacturing, and we will continue to expand our product matrix to fulfill higher demands." This is not an exaggeration. Their products are sold within different price ranges, but they are all of good quality and certified by SGS, GTS, and CAS. The product line is made to facilitate the equipment of all kinds of machineries. Ouge provides major transformer solutions that can cover almost all kinds of applications. Transformers Ouge has striven to raise the standards of transformer design and manufacturing since its establishment. It has served well-known electronic corporations, like Osram and Infineon, in applications like LED lighting. Its transformer line includes PQ switching supply transformer, EE USB charger transformer, high-frequency EDR power transformer, and many more types that can be used in lighting control, power control, voltage switching, and other scenarios.



Bobbins are a vital component of transformers, playing a key role in their structural basis. Ouge Electronics provides bobbins for all kinds of transformers, including EE, EF, PQ, RM, ETD, EDR, POT, etc., in both horizontal and vertical positions made from materials of PM9820, PM9630, and T375HF. In fact, Ouge's bobbin series is its second largest product line, second only to its transformer series.



Inductors are as important as transformers in the electronic manufacturing process. They screen the direct current and ensure a high signal clarity through the system. Xuyi Ouge offers inductors of DIP, SMD, T, and other types for various electronic appliances.



Ferrite cores code the heart of a device, offering mainly signal screening but even more on top of it. Ouge Electronics has a full line-up of ferrite cores with various structures and frequencies. Ouge offers high-quality ferrite cores made from PC95 and other materials for different applications.



With excellent product performance and quality, plus good after-sales service, the Ouge transformer product line has been trusted and praised by its clients for over a decade. The company keeps on developing itself to meet the on-going demands of all players in the electronics industry.