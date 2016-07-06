Our Society Has Never Been Overwhelmed by Fear Like It Is Today

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2016 --The third book by award-winning executive, leadership, and life coach Andria Corso, Fear to Flow: How to Give Up Your Struggle and Allow Life to Unfold Perfectly is a call to action. At a time in our culture where fear drives much of our behavior and creates divide in our society, Fear to Flow (Transformation Books, $17.95, ISBN: 9781945252044) teaches readers how to stop living in fear and embrace life challenges for better results.



Corso takes you on her journey from grief and fear to life's natural, Divine flow. If false fears are holding you back from living your most authentic life, find inspiration in Fear to Flow. This heartbreaking yet heartwarming story shares Corso's experiences growing up with her dad as the model for her life, watching him suffer with cancer and die, and then opening up to her new life without him. Her story gives the reader a step-by-step process for opening up to the flow of their own life.



She explains how to identify false fears and move through the F.L.O.W. steps of Feeling, Listening, Offering, and Witnessing to emerge flowing with Freedom, Love, Openness, and Wonder. This process can change the fear culture in today's society.



Steve Sisgold, author of Whole Body Intelligence, says, "My favorite books are ones that vividly transport me into another person's world. From page one I was full in, experiencing every one of Andria Corso's no-holds-barred, completely raw and inspirational stories of how she embraced and transformed her fears and challenges into acceptance and joy… masterfully written, encourages you to reflect, inspires you to take action and teaches you core lessons on how to live in flow."



In the introduction Corso says, "We are not supposed to live in fear, worry, or anxiety. We are supposed to thrive, be joyful, and flow with the momentum of our inner being."



Even after twenty years of helping professionals advance their careers and create whole-life success, Corso learned invaluable lessons in her journey that can help you fall in love with your own life by living in the flow.



Andria Corso's new book Fear to Flow is available on amazon.com.