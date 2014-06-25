Ourisman Honda Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2014 --Ourisman Honda, a widely respected local auto dealer in Bethesda, is celebrating 25 years in business this month.



The auto dealer, which offers a wide range of new and certified pre-owned Hondas, has sold and serviced more than one million vehicles since it opened its doors in June 1989. Nearly all of its managers have been with the company since day one, with more than half of its employees spending at least 10 years with Ourisman Honda.



“It is an absolute honor to celebrate our 25th anniversary of serving people throughout Bethesda and the rest of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area,” said Rich Kandel, general manager. “We couldn’t have done it without the support of our loyal customers, who have come back to us time and again for their next new or used Honda vehicle. We love what we do, and we want to thank everyone who have made our success possible over the years.”



The auto dealer is part of the Ourisman Automotive family of auto dealers, which includes 24 franchises in 17 locations across the Washington, D.C. metro area. Ourisman Honda staffs highly trained sales professionals who have earned a strong reputation throughout the region for their dedication and low-pressure support they give to each and every customer. To this day, Ourisman Honda focuses on providing all customers with the quality service on which the company has built its trusted name.



The auto dealer carries an extensive inventory of both pre-owned and new Honda vehicles, available at competitive prices. In addition, its service and parts department works hard to keep customers’ vehicles in top condition. John Ourisman is the owner and dealer principal of Ourisman Honda and Bill Deyhle is the vice president of operations.



“To be sure, our sales, service and parts speak for themselves — we are truly committed to the best in quality,” said Deyhle. “We are well aware of the principles that have allowed us to attain such high levels of success over the past 25 years, and we look forward to many more serving our friends and neighbors across the region.”



About Ourisman Honda

Ourisman Honda is located at 4800 Bethesda Ave. in Bethesda, Maryland. To learn more about the auto dealer and to browse its wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, visit http://www.ourismanhonda.com.