Out Brands Announces Support Equality Fundraising Campaign to Benefit All Out

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2014 --Out Brands, a family of companies focused on serving the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, announced the beginning of an online fundraiser that will benefit All Out, an organization fighting for equality for LGBT people everywhere.



In this fundraiser campaign, 100 percent of the proceeds on all purchases of “Out: Equality for Everyone” t-shirts will go directly to All Out to help the organization achieve its goals of building a world where no one will have to sacrifice freedom, family, safety or dignity because of who they are or who they love.



“All Out is a huge global community fighting for full equality, each of us giving our time and talents in a different way,” said Andre Banks, Co-Founder and Executive Director of All Out. “It’s inspiring to see members like the team at Out Brands get creative and find ways to use their expertise to support the movement.”



Out Brands has been working to raise awareness of the discrimination and struggles that LGBT citizens face across the nation and world every single day. This campaign is the next step in Out Brands’ support of the LGBT community: raising funds to provide tangible support for a movement that has started to truly pick up steam on the national level. With this issue being one of today’s dominant social issues, it needs all the support it can get to stay at the forefront of discussion.



“Out Brands has been constantly looking for new ways of supporting the LGBT equality movement for our entire company history,” said Scott Hoehnke, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Out Brands. “This T-Shirt campaign is a way to both contribute money to a great cause, and for people to advertise their support of equality. The more people that are seen wearing the shirt, the more visible the support.”



“There is a long way to go in the fight for equality, but the progress made over the past few years has been immense,” said Hoehnke. “Organizations such as ours and All Out are helping tremendously with their unique and creative ways of raising funds and awareness.”



Additional information about Out Brands and its t-shirt campaign is available by visiting their website at www.supportlgbtequality.org



About All Out

In 77 countries it is a crime to be gay, and in 10 it can cost you your life. All Out is mobilizing millions of people and their social networks to build a powerful global movement for love and equality. Its mission is to build a world where no person will have to sacrifice their family or freedom, safety or dignity because of who they are and who they love.



For more information, visit www.allout.org