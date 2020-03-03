Memphis, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2020 --Cutting to the chase without messing with the hair, a new pomade line has created good review bedlam in the best sense of the word. With wild raves online, the newly-launched Out of Regz brand has set a new bar for hair products that have to hold up to whatever comes at them. To that end, they've upped the ante on never letting 'em see ya sweat with a pomade that resists things like helmet/hat hair and any embarrassment associated with it. Created at a kitchen table by an Army man and Navy vet, the product is the newest go-to for fellow military, first responders, strength trainers, athletes, stuntmen, and the like. How so? Because it helps hair look all things fierce in the eye and say, "Make my day."



A favorite of servicemen who love to push the limits of hair length regulations, or "regz," the sweat-resistant pomade is made of nothing but premium ingredients. That fact makes it unintimidated by heat or humidity. It's not sticky, thick, or uncooperative. However, it is both strong and gentle enough to allow those with an active lifestyle to style their hair the way they want it and keep it that way.



Reviews for the pomade go a little something like this from Rory Newbrough who said, "I was skeptical but tried it and SOOOOO glad I did. Got the strong hold matte pomade, and it is truly the best hair product I've ever used, and I've gone through all the mainstream products and some boutique stuff. Out of Regz is truly the best. It deals with the Florida humidity and gym sweat. I'll never use another product."



Out of Regz water-based products include M1 Pomade for medium hold and shine, Red White & Blue Pomade for strong hold and low shine, and the Operator for a strong hold with a matte finish; the Pomade Bundle has all three. In no mood to leave the rough and tumble crowd's beards and mustaches unruly, the brand has a little something for that too. Out of Regz Beard & Mustache Cream medium hold does the trick as does the Beard & Mustache Oil tasked with conditioning and moisturizing.



Joe Van, President and Co-founder of Out of Regz, said, "Our vision for the future is to help the company continue to grow and give back to the organizations that help soldiers nationwide. No matter how big Out of Regz gets, we'll always remember where we come from. It's part of who we are."



For more information, visit https://outofregz.com.



About Out of Regz

Out of Regz is a veteran-owned and operated small business based in Memphis, Tennessee and co-founded by Joe Van and Chris Richardson.



