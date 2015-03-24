Out to the Nations Transformation Conference Schedules Controversial Speaker for April Event

Asheville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2015 --Pastor and author Jay Bakker will join LBGT Christian leaders for the Out to the Nations Transformation Conference in April. Making an effort to reach across traditional religious lines, the pastor of Revolution Church in Minneapolis is no stranger to controversy. He is the son of televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker who saw the collapse of their ministry in the late 80s. A teen at the time, he watched Christian leaders walk away from his parents - two highly-recognizable and viable voices in their community. Having seen the destruction firsthand, Bakker picks up the torch and now brings his message of inclusive Christianity. The event will take place on April 17th - 19th in Asheville, North Carolina. Registration is now open.



Broadening hearts and minds with a message of love and grace, Bakker will start off the event. He will speak on Friday, April 17th at 7:00 p.m. The organizers of the Christian LBGT conference hope the event will bolster their community's common goal. Out to the Nations wants reformation and transformation for those who are hurting regardless of their sexual orientation.



Pastor Tom Cash, founder of the Out to the Nations Transformation Conference said of the event, "We join our hearts with Jay to support those who have been rejected by the Christian Church. Religious people often say that the LGBT community is an abomination to God. We disagree. We say that we're all God's creation, designed to share special gifts with those whom He loves. Our mission is to help people find destiny in inclusive Christianity; and our hope is to restore hearts that have been crushed by unnecessary judgements."



The annual event will have numerous other speakers in addition to Bakker. This year David VanCronkhite of The Agape Transformation based in Atlanta will share his insight. Careful to celebrate gender diversity, the Out to the Nations conference will highlight three female leaders as well. Two speakers are based in Long Beach, California. They include Rev. Sandra Turnbull who is the pastor of Glory Tabernacle and Rev. Janet Robertson. Rev. Robertson is the executive director of Encounter Missions International. Also set to speak at the Asheville event is AP. Yoharaliz Negrón of Puerto Rico.



About Out to the Nations Transformation Conference

Out to the Nations Transformation Conference is an annual event in Asheville, North Carolina that celebrates those in the LGBT and straight communities who desire a personal relationship with God. Founded to bring support to a disenfranchised portion of society, the conference is hosted by the inclusive church, Jesus People Church of Asheville.



