Outdoor awnings play a larger role than many realize in helping to keep buildings more energy efficient. But the impacts add up over the course of a year, and with quality outdoor awnings from MASA Architectural Canopies, any building can benefit from many years of these positive impacts. From helping to reduce the sun's harmful rays coming through windows, to increasing a building's energy efficiency, to being a marketing mechanism, their outdoor awnings have multiple benefits to them.



They have added awnings over windows on buildings because they shade the windows and stop the direct sunlight from coming through the glass. This helps to keep the heat gain down and in turn reduces the load on the HVAC system for cooling the interior of the building. Keeping these same sun rays from coming through the glass also cuts down on the UV light that comes in which can damage many items such as carpeting, furniture, and other items.



Outdoor awnings that are positioned over doorways also help in this way, plus they provide protection to the entrance way by keeping sun, rain, and other weather off the area, helping to prevent premature damage. They have also seen outdoor awnings provide additional usable space, whether for showcasing items for sale, or even providing additional seating for customers.



Rather than use fabric for their awnings which don't last, or steel which is heavy, they use aluminum for their outdoor awnings. Aluminum is a strong material that can stand up to years of weather conditions while remaining in shape and looking good. Their aluminum outdoor awnings are also easy to mount to buildings because they are lighter in weight and don't require as much structural bracing as heavier awnings would.



From helping buildings become better at managing their energy efficiency, to providing marketing opportunities, as well as being a material that is not only strong but also lightweight and is easily recyclable, the outdoor awnings from MASA Architectural Canopies are key components for sustainability efforts. Contact their team today to learn about the many benefits that can happen with any building adding outdoor awnings.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA Architectural Canopies is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.