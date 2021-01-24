Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2021 --Living in South Florida offers residents beautiful weather most of the year. Spending time outside is an activity enjoyed by many in Miami, Coral Gables, Key Largo, Palmetto Bay, and the surrounding areas. Outdoor dining is a natural choice and families wanting that option at home decide to create an outdoor living space, featuring a kitchen, outdoor cabinets, and a seating area. The staff at Trimline Design Center is well versed at designing outdoor spaces and will work with clients to create their perfect vision.



Taking the outdoor space and the clients' wishes into consideration, the designers will create their perfect outdoor kitchen area, featuring outdoor cabinets and counters. The outdoor cabinets are made of weatherproof materials, so they won't fade over time, are durable, and will hold up during Florida's rainy and hurricane seasons. It is important to use outdoor cabinets that are built to withstand the weather, when living in Miami, Coral Gables, Key Largo, Kendall, Pinecrest, and the surrounding areas. The staff at Trimline Design Center only uses materials that will last, no matter the weather.



Trimline Design Center has been creating indoor and outdoor spaces for clients for 45 years. Lester Collins started the business in 1964, selling laminated cabinets. By 1976, he decided to sell only high quality manufactured and made to order cabinetry. He moved Trimline Design Center to its new location, where it has remained for the last four decades. The business has grown to feature more than just kitchen cabinets. Now, three generations later, his family works to design bathrooms, custom entertainment centers, outdoor kitchens, offices, butler pantries, closets and more, for clients in Miami, Coral Gables, Key largo, Palmetto Bay, Kendall, and Pinecrest. No matter what room in the house needs a makeover, the dedicated staff will work to make that dream come true. For more information on outdoor cabinets, reach out to Trimline Design Center at 305-666-7609 or visit www.trimlinedesign.com.



About Trimline Design Center

