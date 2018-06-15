Outdoor Enthusiasts Can Find Great Quality Hiking Gear BlueRidgeCampingandHiking.com

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2018 --Bob is excited to announce the launch of his new online venture, http://BlueRidgeCampingandHiking.com. This new website offers a huge selection of outdoor equipment for adventurers looking for great quality at an affordable price. Customers seeking outdoor equipment will find a wide variety of camp gear, including tents that can fit 2-8 campers as well as sleeping bags for adults and youths rated for nighttime temperatures ranging from minus degrees up to forty degrees. The camp cooking and eating accessories on the website are available to upgrade adventurer's cookware, stoves, trail food and more. For an even more comfortable camping or backpacking experience, customers can shop for camp chairs, lighting, water bottles, water purification and apparel. Outdoorsmen can put safety first with the huge selection of first aid gear on the website.



BlueRidgeCampingandHiking.com was launched in March 2018 with the vision of creating a one-stop shop for customers that are serious about the outdoors. Bob is a backpacking enthusiast who has braved long stretches of the Appalachian trail more than nine times, as well as many other hiking and backpacking trails in the area, with his family. It's Bob's main goal to share his passion for the outdoors with likeminded adventurers and to ensure that they have the supplies they need to be successful at a price they can afford. As the website continues to grow and mature, customers can expect to find more products from a wide range of brands, including more Big Agnes and Liberty Mountain equipment.



Adventurers visiting BlueRidgeCampingandHiking.com will find an attractive and customer-friendly experience. Outdoor items have been separated in each category into both camping and backpacking weights and sizes so that outdoorsmen can find the right equipment for every journey, whether they are searching for essentials or additional comforts.



For more information, customers can visit the blog at https://CampingandHikingBlog.com. The blog offers additional product information as well as new product updates and helpful tips and tricks to offer guidance to novice outdoorsmen.



About BlueRidgeCampingandHiking.com

BlueRidgeCampingandHiking.com, a division of PBJ Innovative Solutions LLC, is owned and operated by Bob, an outdoor enthusiast and web entrepreneur.



Bob

http://BlueRidgeCampingandHiking.com