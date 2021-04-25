Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2021 --Families in South Florida enjoy entertaining outside. Backyards have become a relaxing oasis, where hours are spent, for families in Miami, Key Largo, Palmetto Bay, and the surrounding areas. Since a rite of passage for most families is having meals together, building an outdoor kitchen unites two favorite pastimes; food and relaxing. When deciding on what type of outdoor kitchen to build in the backyard, reach out to the designers at Trimline Design Center. Having built large, grand outdoor kitchens to small, simple outdoor kitchens, the designers have the experience and knowledge to help with any design.



Outdoor kitchens must be designed using weather-proof cabinetry. The staff at Trimline Design Center recommends using stainless steel, marine-grade polymer, and teak. These three materials will last for years, through many different weather patterns. Miami, Key Largo, Palmetto Bay, Kendall, Coral Gables, and Pinecrest, Florida are known for beautiful weather, but the summer months mean heavy rain and hurricanes and wintertime can bring in frigid temperatures. Regardless of the temperature, the outdoor kitchen will remain intact and look brand new. Designing custom cabinets and an outdoor bar area, in addition to the outdoor kitchen, will provide family and friends a comfortable place to spend the afternoon or evening. The backyard oasis will be complete, once the outdoor kitchen is installed.



The staff understands that quality of materials is important in every design. Whether a simple outdoor grilling area is desired or a large outdoor kitchen area to fit family and friends is the goal, the designers will bring the new area to life. Creating the exact kitchen design desired for homeowners in Miami, Key Largo, Palmetto Bay, Kendall, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, and the surrounding areas, is what drives the designers at Trimline Design Center, each day. Each design uses durable and sustainable cabinets that will last through the South Florida weather, and look new for years to come. For more information on outdoor kitchens visit www.trimlinedesign.com or call 305-666-7609.



About Trimline Design Center

Founder Lester Collins started selling custom laminate cabinetry in 1964. He decided to transition his business to selling high-quality manufactured and custom cabinetry. In 1976, his business moved to its now current location and was named Trimline Design Center. Joined by his family, this company now has three generations working to design unique kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms, closets, entertainment centers, and more.