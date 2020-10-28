Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2020 --Warm weather and sun are two reasons South Florida residents build outdoor kitchens. Spending time outside is one of the benefits of living in Florida, so why not add the most used room of the house outside, as well? When deciding on the type of outdoor kitchen that will best fit your yard, call Trimline Design Center. For more than 40 years, Trimline Design Center has been creating indoor and outdoor kitchens for families in Miami, Coral Gables, Kendall, Key Largo and the surrounding areas.



Designers at Trimline Design Center will work with families to design the perfect outdoor kitchen, every time. Creating a space that is comfortable, inviting and easy to use is key. By combining the wants of the client with needs of the space, the designers can create the perfect outdoor space for every family. With more than three decades of designers working at Trimline Design Center, every style, size and look of outdoor kitchens can be created.



When designing outdoor kitchens, the designers at Trimline Design Center, understand that all the materials used must withstand the often, blistering heat, rain and even bursts of cold weather. The designers at Trimline Design Center have been creating outdoor kitchens for every budget. Whether a small outdoor kitchen is requested or a large, outdoor kitchen with counter space, seating area, cabinet space, and many accessories is planned, the staff at Trimline Design Center will bring the vision to life, in Key Largo, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, Miami, Florida and the surrounding areas.



Each designer will plan a visit to the home to measure and map out the space. If the space is slightly smaller than originally expected, the designer will rework the outdoor kitchen plan to make sure everything will fit the space provided. Clients from Miami, Coral Gables, Kendall, Key Largo, Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest, Florida, trust the staff at Trimline Design Center to create the perfect outdoor kitchen for their space. For more information on outdoor kitchens call 305-666-7609 or visit, www.trimlinedesign.com.



About Trimline Design Center

Started in 1964, Trimline Design Center was a shop selling laminated cabinetry. Founder Lester Collins understood that people wanted more from their cabinetry, so he began selling high quality manufactured and made to order cabinetry. He relocated his company in 1976 and now three generations of family work together to provide people with top quality cabinetry.