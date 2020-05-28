Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2020 --Outdoor living is a part of life in South Florida. Outdoor entertaining offers a relaxed atmosphere for social gatherings while enjoying the natural surroundings. Having an outdoor entertaining area with an outdoor kitchen is ideal for most people living in Miami, Key Largo, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, and the surrounding areas. Creating a functional outdoor kitchen with a barbeque area, counter space, and outdoor cabinets for storage are among the top requests from homeowners.



Trimline Design Center has been creating exceptional outdoor kitchens for more than 50 years. The designers work with each client to understand their outdoor kitchen vision and offer creative and stylish solutions to utilize the space to its fullest. From grand traditional kitchens to simple outdoor grilling areas, the team will work with a large outdoor space or a smaller area. Designers create a thoughtful layout for an outdoor kitchen design that meets each client's needs, fulfills each individual style request, and works within every budget. For outdoor kitchen inspiration, the staff suggests visiting the Trimline Design online portfolio.



The most requested outdoor kitchen items are built-in barbeques with side burners, counter space for stools, outdoor bars, outdoor refrigerators, and outdoor cabinets for storage. All these outdoor kitchen items must be able to withstand the weather. From the sun beating down to hurricane winds and rain, South Florida weather can take a toll on outdoor kitchens. The designers at Trimline Design Center will offer solutions to keep each outdoor kitchen looking new for years. Stainless steel, marine-grade polymer, and teak are some of the water-resistant materials offered for long-lasting outdoor use. Each material is unique in look and will maintain their beauty and functionality for years. For more information on outdoor kitchens in Miami, Coral Gables, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, and Key Largo visit www.trimlinedesign.com or call 305-666-7609.



About Trimline Design Center

Serving Miami, Key Largo, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, Kendall, and Palmetto Bay for more than 55 years, Trimline Design Center is proud to be the recipient of 37 years of manufacturer awards. Treating their customers like family, keeps them coming back for renovations, remodeling, custom wall units, custom outdoor kitchens, indoor kitchens, and more. Three generations of this family-owned and operated business agree that 100% customer satisfaction is the key to their success.